Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Apple’s launch event sparks hilarious meme fest on Twitter
trending

Apple’s launch event sparks hilarious meme fest on Twitter

People shared various memes following Apple's launch event.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 11:21 AM IST
The image shows a meme shared on Twitter.(Twitter/@X__Parth)

Apple, on September 14, launched the iPhone 13 range alongside other products like iPad and Apple Watch Series 7. The launch event was hosted live on the official website and YouTube channel of the company. The event soon prompted people to take to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new products and many started sharing posts using #AppleEvent – so much so that the hashtag also started trending. A few, however, took a different path while reacting to the new launches – they shared memes.

There were many who argued that the new products by the company are similar to the old ones and they did so in the form of memes.

Someone shared a similar joke and wrote “iPhone 12 users upgraded to iPhone 13 be like” along with this image:

RELATED STORIES

This individual gave a meme makeover to the popular joke that one may have to sell their kidney to buy a new iPhone:

This Twitter user made a hilarious observation about the camera of the new device:

Take a look at some more rib-tickling memes:

Tweet on Apple new product launch. (Twitter@X__Parth)
Apple event launch meme. (Twitter/@Karmit__)
Meme on Apple launch. (Twitter/@chauhanswayam5)

What would you tweet about the launch?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
apple inc. twitter meme
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Paytm CEO posts about over 7-hour-long Zoom call, people react hilariously

Watch how this dog walks human to office in this adorable video

Viral pic of Maggi Milkshake leaves tweeple fuming. What do you think about it?

Moms' video about getting toddler interested in learning activities wins praise
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET SS 2021 registration
Hindi Diwas 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Covid vaccine
MS Dhoni
Abdul Ghani Baradar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP