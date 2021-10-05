Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Are these cats dancing, playing a game or fighting? Watch this video and decide

Published on Oct 05, 2021 05:32 PM IST
These two felines are engaged in a strange activity - one that involves their paws. Screengrab
By Shreya Garg

The Internet is flooded with playful cat videos. Feline lovers will tell you how they love binge-watching such videos, and even play some of them over and over again to their heart’s content. Among such adorable videos is this clip of two cats that are engaged in a strange activity - one that involves their paws. Chances are, their gestures will remind you of games one may have played as kids. The clip has been shared on Reddit with the caption, “Synchronized Cat Movement”.

In the video, the two cats are seen sitting on their back legs facing one another. The two are seen using their front paws on one another. Is it a well-coordinated dance or a fight between two rather lazy cats, it’s hard to tell. But what is certain is that the video makes for an interesting watch - one that may leave you marveling at the cats and their paw movements.

Take a look at the video:

The share has garnered over 1,500 upvotes since being shared some 12 hours ago. The post has also received varied comments from netizens.

“I remember playing this game as a child,” wrote an individual. “How do cats even think about doing this,” remarked another. “Oh, this is great!” exclaimed a third.

What do you think of this video?

cat video
