Bird joins dog to enjoy nature’s view in this wholesome video

The Internet is filled with videos that showcase things that range from amazing to amusing. Then there are also those videos that don’t feature anything extraordinary but are still delightful to watch. This video involving a bird and a dog is one such example. There is a possibility that you will end up watching the wholesome video over and over again.

The video is shared on Reddit with the caption “Enjoying the view.” The video opens to show a dog sitting on a floor enjoying the nature’s view. Within moments, a bird slowly jumps towards the pooch and sits beside it. For a few moments they sit together to enjoy the view. What makes the video even more wonderful to watch is the bird’s chirping.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared about 12 hours ago. Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 4,600 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated tons of comments.

“What a lovely video. Made me smile. Such a serene setting. Doggo totally chill, bird totally comfortable. Life is good,” wrote a Reddit user. “They’re buddies?! Awww!,” expressed another. “Never seen a bird hypnotize a dog before,” commented a third.

