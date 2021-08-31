Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Are these dogs or ‘fire trucks’? Watch adorably funny video to decide

“My 2 dogs pretend to be fire trucks,” reads the caption of the video shared on Reddit.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 01:25 PM IST
The image taken from the video shows one of the dogs.(Reddit/@presoff-Cdfg4567)

“Cute” is an understatement for this dog video which has now left people giggling. Shared on Reddit, the clip captures hilarious antics of two very adorable dogs. It is also one such video that you may end up watching on loop.

“My 2 dogs pretend to be fire trucks,” reads the caption of the video. The clip opens to show a room with a door on a side. Within moments, a Siberian husky walks in from the door and pauses in the middle of the room. We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the video to know what happens next:

The video, since being shared a day ago, has gathered more than 3,000 upvotes. The share has also prompted people to post various reactions.

“All dogs that howl look like they are going ‘I have no idea why this is happening, it just does’,” wrote a Reddit user. “There are 2 fire engines in my house,” joked another. “472820/10 for effort. Goodest bois,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the video? Did it leave you with a smile too?

