Are you a puzzle master? Try solving this maths brain teaser

A brain teaser shared online is boggling people left and right. It asks a simple question: What’s nine plus nine? However, before you conclude it’s 18, hold on because there’s a twist. Though the answer consists of two digits, it’s not 18. To find the correct answer, you must go through the hints carefully. Do you believe you’re up to cracking this puzzle?

Brain Teaser: Can you find out the sum of two nines?(X/@Art0fThinking)

“Can you solve it?” reads the caption of the brain teaser shared on X by an account called Art of Thinking. The teaser provides the following information: the sum of two fives is 11, two sixes is 14, two sevens is 17, and two eighths is 20. On the basis of this information, you need to analyze the pattern and determine the sum of two nines.

Check out this maths brain teaser below:

The brain teaser was shared two days ago on X. It has since been viewed over 1.7 lakh times, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even shared answers in the comments section after solving it.

Here’s how people reacted to this brain teaser:

“Are those g’s or 9’s?” posted an individual.

Another added, “23 but there is no real logic behind it as you need to neglect the left side of the equations.”

“The answer is 23,” claimed a third.

A fourth suggested, “Ask the AI.”

“Your pattern is 1, 2, 3,4 , 5 ... so 9+9 = 18+5 = 23,” declared a fifth.

A sixth explained, “The pattern of numbers A + B is equal to or greater than (A + B) + N where N is the sequence number of lines, starting with 1 . So 9 + 9 is equal to or greater than (9 + 9) + 5 = 23 The missing number is 23.”

Many in the comments unanimously wrote “23” as the answer to this brain teaser.

