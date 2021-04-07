‘Are you an alien’: Elon Musk’s reply to Twitter user’s question sparks laughter

Elon Musk's reply to a question asked by a Twitter user on his post has left people in splits. It all started with a tweet shared by the tech billionaire on March 5. While reacting to the tweet, a user of the micro-blogging platform asked him “Are you an alien.” To which the Tesla CEO came up with an answer which has now prompted people to share all sorts of reactions.

Take a look at the conversation:

Since being posted, Musk’s reply has gathered more than 14,000 likes – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. The Twitter user who asked the question also shared his reaction to Elon Musk’s reply.

Here’s how some others reacted:

A few days ago, another reply by the SpaceX CEO went crazy viral online. He reacted to a tweet about an old ‘bankwupt’ picture which Musk originally shared as a part of his April Fool’s Day post back in 2018.

What do you think of Elon Musk’s reply to the ‘alien’ post?