Arjun Kapoor steps up to help 10-yr-old Delhi boy selling rolls after father's death, offers educational support

On Wednesday, actor Arjun Kapoor extended an offer to help the 10-year-old Jaspreet Singh who was seen selling rolls on Delhi streets, following his father's death.. The actor is the most recent public person to show support for Jaspreet and his sister Taranpreet Kaur, after local BJP leader Rajiv Babbar, industrialist Anand Mahindra, and AAP MLA Jarnail Singh. Arjun Kapoor asked about the whereabouts of the young boy.

Kapoor shared a news report about Jaspreet on his Instagram Story and lauded the youngster for his courage in these testing times. (Also Read: Anand Mahindra steps in to help Delhi boy seen in viral video selling rolls: 'Courage, thy name is Jaspreet')

"With a smile on his face, he's facing life ahead and all that will come with it…. I salute this 10-year-old for having the courage to stand up on his own two feet and take over his father's work within 10 days of him passing away. I would love to help him out with his or his sister's education; if anyone knows about his whereabouts, do let me know," he wrote in the post.

The now-viral video was originally shared by food vlogger Sarabjeet Singh a week ago. It showed how Jaspreet took on the responsibility of running the food cart with his 19-year-old cousin Gurmukh Singh after losing his father to brain tuberculosis last month.

Jaspreet and his sister have been living with their aunt as their mother decided to leave for her hometown in Punjab.