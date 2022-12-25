Army officer salutes his mom before his retirement. Watch heartwarming video

A heartwarming video of an army officer who drove all the way from Ambala to Delhi to give a salute to his mother before his retirement has surfaced online, and it is melting netizens’ hearts into puddles. The video opens to show the army officer in his uniform entering his house and marching towards his mother. As the video progresses, he salutes her and gives her a warm hug. He even puts a garland around her neck and, later on, meets other family members.

“Final salute to my mother before hanging my uniform. We drove down from Ambala to Delhi and it was a total surprise to my mother, who having given birth and made me worthy of this life and uniform to serve my motherland with pride for 35 years. Given an opportunity will always be ready to serve the elite Indian Army once again,” wrote Maj Gen Ranjan Mahajan while sharing the video on Instagram. He goes by the name Smiley on Instagram.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted on December 13, the video has been viewed over 5.4 lakh times and liked more than 43,500 times. The share has even raked numerous comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the heartwarming video:

“Smiley uncle, so proud of you! This is so sweet!” posted actor and VJ Rannvijay Singha. “How beautiful, uncle! Wishing you the best for your second innings,” wrote entrepreneur Devina Malhotra Chadha. “Melted. Salute you sir,” expressed an individual. “Pehla star mummy ne lagaya aur last salute bhi mummy ne diya u r lucky many are not good luck (First star was given by mummy and last salute was also given by mummy. You are lucky, many are not. Good luck),” commented another.

