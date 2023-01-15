Artist adds his own lyrics while singing Qala’s Ghodey Pe Sawaar, video goes viral

Have you heard the song Ghodey Pe Sawaar from the film Qala? Backed by Amit Trivedi's powerful music and Amitabh Bhattacharya’s heart touching lyrics, the song melodiously sung by Sireesha Bhagavatula has attracted people’s attention since its release. Some have also taken to social media to share different renditions of the song. Among them is artist Pujit Pandya and his singing video has gone crazy viral online. The video shows him singing the song with a twist to the lyrics.

“Self-written!” he wrote and posted the video. The video opens to show him singing a line from the song and then continuing with his own lyrics. There is a chance that his mesmerising voice and beautiful lyrics will leave you amazed.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared six days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated close to ten million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Many took to the comments section to show their reactions to the video. Some did so through heart emoticons.

Here’s what Instagram users posted:

“Viral for a reason! Too good,” commented an Instagram user. “Playing it on repeat, also saved this video,” shared another. “Need it on Spotify asap,” urged a third. “Wahhh... It's soo nicely made. I am in love with this... Heard this more than 100 times,” praised a third. “We demand for a fulll versiooooonnn nowwwwwwwwww,” wrote a fifth.