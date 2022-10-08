Artist creates amazing hair sculpture; netizens call it highly creative. Watch

The Internet is a delightful place to spend some time when you have nothing much to do. There is so much that you can discover and never get bored of it, And thanks to the content creators and creative people out there, we can keep watching them for hours. While there are many things that go up on the internet, some of that content also goes viral. And a recent video that has gone viral over this social media platform is from a hairstylist from London who creates sculptures on people's heads. Sounds fascinating, doesn't it?

In a video shared on the official page of Instagram and originally created by Shamara Roper, you can see the artist making a sculpture on someone's head. The woman begins by combing the hair and then gradually turns them into three small frames. She also adds a teddy bear and some accessories to the hair, completing the look.

Take a look at the full video of this hair sculpture below:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed 10 million times and has more than two lakh likes and several comments. Many people applauded the artist's talent. One person wrote, "Crazy hairstyle. Does give the feel of Goldilocks and the Three Bears." Another person said, "This looks so awesome." Someone even added, "Not going to lie; this looks very creative." Many others have reacted to the video using emojis.

