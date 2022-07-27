Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Artist creates digital video with ‘endless’ zoom-in. Viral video stuns people

A Twitter video showcases a digital video with ‘endless’ zoom-in that will leave make your jaw drop in wonder.
Screengrab from the video that shows the digital art with ‘endless’ zoom-in. (Twitter/@Vaskange)
Published on Jul 27, 2022 09:10 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

An incredible creation by an artist has gone viral online and stunned people. The wonderful video showcases how the person designed a digital video with ‘endless’ zoom-in. Also, the beautiful scenes shown after zooming in will leave make your jaw drop in wonder.

The artist who goes by Vaskange posted the video on their Twitter handle. “The original video of my artwork here. Stay tuned, to discover more infinite stories!” they wrote while posting the video. The wonderful clip starts with a scene that shows someone sitting in front of a drawing board.

We won’t spoil the fun by giving away what else the video shows, so take a look:

The video has been posted on July 26. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 9.9 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered tons of comments from people who expressed their wonder.

“This is mind-blowing,” wrote a Twitter user. “Superb,” posted another. “I love this. You’re taking “wait, there’s more!” to a whole new level,” commented a third. “I never wanted this to end,” expressed a fourth. Many asked about the software the artist used. To which, they replied that they created it using an app called Endlesspaper on iPad.

