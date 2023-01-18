Home / Trending / Artist creates Jenna Ortega's portrait from paper cutout, netizens are amazed

Artist creates Jenna Ortega's portrait from paper cutout, netizens are amazed

Published on Jan 18, 2023 02:50 PM IST

An artist created a portrait of Ortega's character by carving a paper. His talent has been applauded by many people.

Artist creates Jenna Ortega's portrait from paper cutout.(YouTube/@eduwoes)
ByVrinda Jain

Jenna Ortega, who played the lead character in the Netflix series Wednesday, has generated a lot of buzz. The actor and the show are the topics of numerous posts on social media. Many have praised her for both her captivating dancing sequence and superb acting. While many people online have recreated a number of her dialogues and her famous dance, recently, an artist created a portrait of Ortega's character by carving a paper.

In the clip, shared by the Instagram Eduwoes, you can see a computer screen where the video of Wednesday's dance is playing. In front of the screen, the man can be seen cutting her image on paper.

Take a look at the full video here:

Since this video was shared, it has been liked 8000 times and has had several comments. Many people were stunned by the artist's creation.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

One person in the YouTube comments said, "Sir once again. You are talented. That is like impossible how how how???!!??? again, blew my mindd." A second person wrote, "U are very talented." A third person wrote, "I'm speechless, if perfection doesn't exist then what is it? Literally flawless." "Eduardi How? How? How? @eduwoes so curious how you even thought to do this???? OMG this is AMAZING!" said a fourth.

