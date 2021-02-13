Artist creates Leonardo DiCaprio’s portrait with 400 Rubik’s cubes. Watch

Have you ever seen those videos which instantly prompt you to use adjectives like “Incredible,” “Mind-blowing,” or “Amazing”? There is a possibility you’ll say some of these words after seeing this video involving Rubik’s cubes. It shows artist Alex Ivanchak creating an amazingly detailed and stunning portrait of Oscar winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio using hundreds of Rubik’s cubes – 400 to be exact.

“Leonardo Dicaprio from 400 Rubik’s cubes. You have to watch it until the end,” Ivanchak wrote while sharing the video.

The clip opens to shows him with a Rubix’s cube and a picture of the actor. Take a look at the video to witness how remarkably he finishes the portrait.

The video left people stunned not just on Instagram but on Twitter too – after being shared by a user of the micro-blogging platform. On Twitter, the video has gathered over 2.8 million views and the numbers are increasing. People, on both the platforms, shared all sorts of comments about the incredible video.

“Really good job,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is so amazing,” expressed another. “Always perfect,” commented a third.

Here’s how tweeple reacted:

What do you think of the video?

