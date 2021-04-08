Home / Trending / Artist creates Lionel Messi’s portrait with rice. But it has a twist
trending

Artist creates Lionel Messi’s portrait with rice. But it has a twist

The clip starts with Alissa throwing a board full of rice in the air in such a manner that it takes the perfect shape of Lionel Messi.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 02:28 PM IST
The image is a screengrab of the post shared by FC Barcelona.(Instagram/@fcbarcelona)

The Internet is the best place when it comes to people showcasing their talent. This video showing an incredible artwork completely made of fried rice is a perfect addition to that. Shared on Instagram by FC Barcelona’s official account, the clip may leave you saying wow multiple times.

The video, originally shared by the creator Alissa on her Insta page Fried rice art, shows her creating a portrait of the Barcelona forward Lionel Messi. The clip starts with Alissa throwing a board full of rice in the air in such a manner that it takes the perfect shape of Messi.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on March 29, the clip has garnered over 13.4 million views and tons of comments. People were delighted to see the incredible artwork. While some praised the accurate depiction of the popular football player, others couldn’t stop pointing out how much patience and precision it took to make the art.

“This is too good!” wrote an Instagram user. “I’ve hit the replay button a thousand times,” commented another. “Wow! Just wow. This is stunning,” gasped a third.

“That looked amazing but wondering how many did she failed during making this,” said a fourth.

Alissa's artwork has also been shared by YouTube's Insta handle some 10 hours ago, and it will definitely amaze you.

Check it out here:

If these artworks left you stunned then you can check out the Instagram account of Alissa, the creator behind the concept, here.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

