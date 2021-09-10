Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Artist creates surreal artworks by merging pics of food items and animals
Artist creates surreal artworks by merging pics of food items and animals

The artist's creations will intrigue you.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 04:10 PM IST
The image shows a creation by the artist.(Instagram/@ronnaldong)

If you have been using the Internet for long, then you may be aware that the online world is filled with people showcasing their amazing –and often unusual – creative artworks. Case in point, the artist Ronald Ong whose Instagram bio wittily describes that is he an artist who is “not taking art seriously.” And, the same is reflected in his creations that are made by merging pictures of food items and animals. There is a possibility that his amazing works will not only leave you stunned but will also make you chuckle a little.

Here’s a surreal artwork by the artist that combines a gecko and a cucumber in a creative way:

Can you see the face of a gorilla hidden amid blueberries in this picture?

Take a look at this creation that involves a cat. “COASTER as the name goes by, is a combination of both cat and toaster! I know this might sound like a random idea but anything could be possible in my imaginary word. How convenient would it be for both cat and toasts lover at the same time? I definitely took some time to animate this piece by using frame animation technique on Photoshop! So fun to be trying out new things recently. Hope you guys enjoy this and have a blessed weekend ahead,” he shared.

Here's another that shows what happens when Zebra meets Ores:

Here's some more for you to enjoy:

What are your thoughts on the surreal artworks?

