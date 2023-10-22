Artist imagines characters from Friends as Bollywood Songs. The result is spot-on

In a witty experiment, the famous characters of the TV sitcom Friends got a Bollywood makeover. An artist came up with songs that would best fit each character. The songs perfectly capture each character's unique traits and quirks.

The image shows Friends characters as Bollywood songs. (Instagram/@rohit_saraf20)

An Instagram user who goes by rohit_saraf20 shared the video. “Friends characters as Bollywood songs. I saw someone do this and couldn’t control myself,” reads the caption posted along with the clip.

The video opens with a still poster of the show Friends. As the video goes on, the names of the songs and images of the characters are shown in a Spotify-like interface. While Monica is imagined as I Am the Best owing to her endless attempts to be a perfectionist, Ross is the song Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, referencing the number of times he got married and divorced.

Take a look at the video to check the other characters:

The video was shared a few days ago, on October 11. Since then, it has accumulated close to three lakh views. The share has also collected nearly 30,000 likes. People were impressed with the creation and took to the comments section to express their reactions.

Here’s how Instagram users react to this video:

“Nothing hits more than the - Mujhse Shaadi Karogi,” posted an Instagram user. “I could literally hear Monica say ‘I'M THE BEST, I'M THE BEST’,” shared another. “I cracked so hard when Ross came up with Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, the most suitable song for him,” commented a third. “I mean this is perfect,” expressed a fourth. “The best comment for this reel is just one word - Perfection,” added a fifth. “It’s hilarious. Good work man,” wrote a sixth.

