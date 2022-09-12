Artist makes detailed, giant portraits on the frozen Baltic Sea in viral videos

An American painter who braves Finland's bitterly cold weather to create portraits on enormous floating pieces of ice in the Baltic Sea has been going pretty viral lately. He swims out to the Baltic Sea and uses charcoal and soil in a spray can to paint the surface of enormous blocks of ice. David Popa, 29, makes these gigantic yet fully detailed portraits. Because these portraits will always either sink or float away, each of them must be made in about four hours. Popa faced several difficulties while making the Fractured series of ice portraits because he had to do so in the depths of the bitter Finnish winter. On Facebook, he says, “I soon realised this is extraordinarily difficult to do as the ice floats can alter their positions dramatically in only a few minutes. (...) The reality though was I was in pure bliss, knowing just how rare these conditions were and how blessed I was to be at the right place at the right time to have this work come to life.”

According to an article published in Newsweek, Popa is currently a resident of Espoo, Finland but is originally from New York. At first, he had to undergo a significant paradigm shift in order to persuade himself that it was both feasible and secure. Before beginning, he actually practised for two winters because the device only functions at practically absolute zero degrees. He was able to finish his project this past winter because the circumstances were ideal.

Take a look at some of these magnificent pieces of art:

On these, there were several supportive and appreciative comments along with thousands of likes.

“Your work is incredible, thank you so much,” commented an Instagram user. “Hats off, even the drone camera lens is freezing,'' pointed out another individual. “OMG, mind-blowing,” said a third.