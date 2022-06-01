Home / Trending / Artist makes sketch of fellow traveller on Mumbai local. Watch her sweet reaction
Artist makes sketch of fellow traveller on Mumbai local. Watch her sweet reaction

The video has been shared by artist Alisha Vivek Angre on her Instagram page and it shows her making a sketch of a woman sitting across her on a local train.
An artist has shared a delightful video of her making a sketch of a woman sitting across her on a Mumbai local train and showing it to her.&nbsp;(Instagram/@alisha.angre)
Published on Jun 01, 2022 07:06 PM IST
ByAmrita Kaur Kohli

Random acts of kindness can bring a huge smile to people’s faces. One such sweet gesture by an artist for a woman travelling with her on a Mumbai local train has been captured in a video and chances are, it’ll bring you a lot of happiness.

The video has been shared by artist Alisha Vivek Angre on her Instagram page. The clip shows her making a sketch of the woman sitting across her on a local train. What’s incredible is that the video also shows the woman’s reaction after seeing her sketch.

As the caption of the video, Angre wrote, “This lady was travelling to the same place I was and she couldn't help but peep in my book… she was the sweetest and kept talking to me and wouldn't stop thanking me.”

“I never regret carrying a bunch of art supplies because you never know when an idea may struck what you might create and make someone smile,” she added.

Watch the delightful video below:

Since being shared on May 6, the video has collected over 30,000 likes and counting. Several people have posted comments about the sweet interaction between the two women.

“So beautiful... Mumbaikars never fail to amaze us,” wrote an individual. “Million dollar video,” added another. “You made a stranger smile today,” shared a third. “Kaafi (quite) wholesome,” posted a fourth.

What do you think about this interaction on a Mumbai local?

