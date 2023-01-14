Artist recreates Besharam Rang in four different music styles, netizens react

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's song Besharam Rang from the film Pathaan has been in the headlines for a while now. Many people have copied the hook steps of the choreography, while some have even recreated the song in a different styles. Recently, an artist on Instagram recreated four different styles of this song, which has caught the attention of many netizens.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the clip shared by artist Anushuman Sharma, he first plays the song in 70's Bollywood style. This style of music is a little slower than the original song. Next, he plays it in Afro Ampiano style; this sounds more peppy than the earlier version. For the last two, he changes the music to R&B and Deep House styles.

In the post's caption, Sharma wrote, "Besharam Rang from Pathaan in 4 different styles! Which one do you like the best? Comment down below."

Take a look at the video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video was shared on December 23. Since then, it has been liked by 23,000 people and has had various comments.

Here are some of the reactions:

One person in the Instagram comments section said, "This is so cool. Aag laga di. A second person added, "Superb music. I like deep house & Rnb....full song make." "Damn that start!!! Loved every bit!" said a third. A fourth user wrote, "Sizzling. Loved all of them, but old Bollywood is the closest to my heart. "