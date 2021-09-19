Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Artist recreates sounds of The Flintstones, viral video stuns people

The video video shows artist Josh Harmon reacting sounds of The Flintstones.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 11:17 AM IST
The viral video of the sounds of The Flintstones wowed people.(Instagram/@josh_harmon_)

There are many who grew up watching the famous cartoon show The Flintstones. A video of an artist again reminded people of the show and that too in a sweet way. There is a chance that the video that shows the artist recreating the sounds from an episode of the show will leave you stunned.

The video was originally shared back in April on artist Josh Harmon’s official Instagram page. The video again created a stir after being re-shared on 9Gag’s Instagram page.

“Recreate the sounds from Flintstone,” they wrote while sharing the video. “Recreating the sounds of the iconic bowling scene in the Flintstones. Drum Comedy goes classic with the sounds of the Flintstones. Yabba-dabba-doo! The slide whistle has been activated,” Harmon wrote while sharing the video a few months ago.

Take a look at the incredible video:

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 2.5 million views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Love seeing how happy he is while doing this,” wrote an Instagram user. “He looks so happy,” shared another. “This video gives good vibes,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

