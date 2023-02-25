Artist stuns people with Virat Kohli’s portrait after viral sketch of Ravichandran Ashwin

Are you a regular user of Twitter? Then chances are you have already seen the portrait of Ravichandran Ashwin by an artist that went crazy viral. People couldn’t stop praising the artwork that almost looked like a photograph rather than a painting. The artist has recently shared another post of a portrait of cricketer Virat Kohli that he had drawn earlier. This time too, his share has stunned people.

“I have to admit, I’ve been overwhelmed by the reaction to the Ashwin painting. THANK YOU SO MUCH to everyone who shared it or left comments. So many people have been so very kind. And for all my new Indian followers, here’s an old favourite,” the artist wrote as he shared the portrait.

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared a few days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated nearly two lakh views. Additionally, the share has also received close to 2,800 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the post.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

While replying to his own post, he added another tweet sharing that Virat Kohli also saw his portrait. “And here’s the chap in question taking a look at it,” he tweeted.

Here’s the post:

The post also received tons of comments from people. “Is it real,” asked a Twitter user. To which, the original poster replied, “It is. The former Chairman of Yorkshire - Lord Kamlesh Patel - showed it to him when visiting India. ”