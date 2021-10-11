Artists imagine what Squid Game inspired alarm clock may look like. Watch

Have you watched the South Korean survival drama Squid Game? Even if you haven’t, chances are if you’re a regular user of the Internet, you have seen at least one post related to the show. From memes to videos related to different items from the show, the online space is filled with all sorts of posts. There is now latest inclusion to that list. It is a video showcasing what a Squid Game inspired alarm clock may look like.

3D artist Gaspar joined hands with content creator Benja Marambio to come up with the amazing video. They both shared the clip on their respective Instagram pages.

The clip opens to show a room with someone sleeping on a bed. On a table, beside the bed, a miniature version of the doll seen in one of the episodes of the show is kept.

We won't give away too much, so take a look at the incredible video that may leave you in awe.

The posts by both artists prompted people to share all sorts of comments. There were many who asked if the clock exists in real life. Just like this Instagram user whose comment, when translated from Spanish, reads “Really that exists? I love you!!!” To which Marambio replied “No.”

“Incredible,” wrote another. “I need this is real life,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video? Would you buy such an Squid Game inspired alarm clock if it exists in reality?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON