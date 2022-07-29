Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Artist’s video of hyper-realistic sketch of human finger goes viral with over 66 million views

Artist’s video of hyper-realistic sketch of human finger goes viral with over 66 million views

trending
Updated on Jul 29, 2022 10:51 AM IST
The video of the artist's hyper-realistic sketch of human finger which is now going viral was shared on Instagram.
The image, taken from the viral Instagram video, shows the artist's hyper-realistic drawing of a human finger.(Instagram/@eteportraits)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Instagram is a platform that artists often use to showcase their various talents. From singing to dancing to drawing, there are videos showing various skills of people. There is now an inclusion to that list. This video shows a hyper-realistic sketch of a human finger. Since being shared, the video has gone viral and gathered over 66 million views.

The video is shared on the Instagram page of the artist Emma Towers-Evans. It is shared with a descriptive caption. “It’s no joke when I say this is the most difficult drawing I have EVER done. Navigating skin textures like this takes so much focus - my brain is melting just thinking about how much more there is to do. Having said all that - a challenge like this leaves me very happy, because I KNOW I will be a better artist at the end of it,” reads the caption.

The video opens to show the close up of a finger that at first glance looks real. However, it soon becomes clear that it is a piece of art.

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

The video was posted on July 12 and since being shared, it has accumulated nearly 2.5 million likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“It’s so beautiful….definitely worth all the effort you’re putting in!” posted an Instagram user. “I’ve heard hands are really hard to draw, but you made this look like a photo. The attention to detail is amazing,’ expressed another. “Absolutely stunnnnning!!! Ahhhhhh,” commented a third. “Wow,” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram viral video
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP