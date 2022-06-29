Artist’s video of 'nuclear-powered flying hotel' that can stay airborne for years divides Internet

A CGI video created by graphic artist and Yemeni science communicator Hashem Al-Ghaili has created a chatter and prompted people to share various comments. The video shows a potential AI-piloted aircraft that can accommodate 5,000 people and also stay airborne for years without ever landing.

Known as ‘Sky Cruise’, the video demonstrates the working of this flying hotel in detail. It showcases the amenities that the passengers can explore while onboard. They include everything from restaurants to high-end shops to a wedding hall overlooking Aurora Borealis to state-of-the-art medical facilities. The clip also explains how the plane will be nuclear-powered so it would never run out of fuel. Even the repairs will be done while it is mid-air.

Al-Ghaili shared the video on his personal YouTube channel. “Sky Cruise: A Futuristic Hotel Above the Clouds,” he wrote while sharing it. The video also describes that Al-Ghaili is the producer and animator of the video. He also added that the concept is created by an individual named Tony Holmsten.

Take a look at the video that may leave you stunned:

Since being posted a few days ago, the video has accumulated more than seven lakh views and counting. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. While some were excited and shared that they wish the concept would become a reality, others showcased their apprehensions.

“Pretty sure it will come in handy when the 1% destroys the planet,” shared a YouTube user. “Cute imagination. ..The next air Titanic. ..crash,” posted another. “Would love to fly in it,” commented a third. “It’s amazing,” expressed a third. “It's interesting as a concept, although unfeasible. Still, a good exercise in creativity. Perhaps a mega airship, powered by a small atomic reactor, is more viable. It would be a kind of floating citadel,” wrote a fifth.