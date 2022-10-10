Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu posts breathtaking video of Yameng waterfall. Watch

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu often shares stunning posts on his social media handles that highlight his state's unexplored beauty. And his recent share on his official Twitter handle is a spectacular video of a waterfall that may leave you stunned. It might even prompt you to pay a visit to the state.

"Yameng waterfall is simply magnificent, amazing! You can reach this iconic place while travelling from Tawang to Mago. Verdant greenery, captivating charm of the area will enthral you beyond your imagination. Do visit to enjoy the grandeur of nature," wrote CM Khandu while sharing the video with the hashtag #DekhoApnaPradesh. The video shows the majestic Yameng waterfall surrounded by the mighty Sulungti mountains. It lies on the way from Mago to Tawang. According to the video, locals consider this particular waterfall to be a part of Chumi Gyatse Falls, which is a collection of 108 waterfalls.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has received close to 1,000 views and 150 likes. It has also received several comments from netizens. "NE is undoubtedly crazy beautiful," posted a Twitter user. "Beautiful nature," expressed another with heart emoticons. "Beautiful," wrote a third.

