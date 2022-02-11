Home / Trending / Arunachal Pradesh CM shares video of artiste singing traditional Monpa song
Arunachal Pradesh CM shares video of artiste singing traditional Monpa song

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu shared the video of the artiste singing a melodious Monpa song and playing the ‘dramyin’, a traditional musical instrument.
Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu shared the video on his Twitter account.&nbsp;(@PemaKhanduBJP)
Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu shared the video on his Twitter account. (@PemaKhanduBJP)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 02:44 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

Music knows no boundaries as it can entice anyone and it is especially true when one listens to the traditional songs of different regions. Often people also get lost in the melody and rhythm of those tunes. Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu shared a wonderful video of one such song on his Twitter handle yesterday. It shows an artiste singing a melodious Monpa song and playing the ‘dramyin’, a traditional musical instrument.

In the backdrop of picturesque hills at Bongleng village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district near the Bhutan border, the artiste, who is wearing a traditional dress, is heard singing the song in his soulful voice.

“Today near the Bhutan border at Bongleng village in Tawang district. An artiste from Monpa Institute of Performing Arts (MIPA) presents a melodious Monpa song, playing the ‘dramyin’, a traditional musical instrument,” Khandu captioned the video.

Listen to the mesmerising song below.

Since being uploaded, the video has been viewed more than 4,000 times and many users were left captivated by the soothing voice of the artiste.

“Beautiful melody, Your Excellency. Resembles Bhutanese music!” a Twitter user commented on the post. “Wow so melodious voice,” commented another. “We are Bhutanese and we love your music,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video of the melodious song shared by Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu?

