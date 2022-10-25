As Rishi Sunak becomes UK PM, people share Ashish Nehra-related posts. Here’s why

Rishi Sunak, the British politician of Indian descent, was elected unopposed as the new leader of Britain's Conservative Party. With this, he became United Kingdom's new Prime Minister following incumbent Liz Truss's resignation. Sunak's appointment to the top post delighted Indians, and they posted congratulatory messages. Meanwhile, many thought that Sunak, 42, resembles former Indian cricketer Ashish Nehra and posted their pictures side-by-side as proof. Some even shared Nehra's pictures to congratulate Sunak, and it is indeed fascinating to see how they resemble so much look-wise.

Another section of social media users grabbed this opportunity to tweet hilarious Kohinoor diamond-related memes. We have compiled a few tweets that are too funny to miss out on.

Take a look at the hilarious memes below:

A Twitter user shared that UK PM Rishi Sunak and former cricketer Ashish Nehra ‘were estranged in Kumbh Ka Mela’ while posting a picture of Sunak and Nehra, respectively.

Another Twitter user posted a GIF and wrote, “Congratulations Ashish Nehra ji.”

An individual posted pictures of UK PM Rishi Sunak and former cricketer, and wrote, “What a resemble!!! Rishi Sunak and Ashish Nehra.”

Another individual posted a picture of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi deboarding the Air India flight and wrote that he is ‘going Britain to bring back Kohinoor.’

“Well done Ashish Nehra on becoming the next UK Prime Minister. Bring ‘IT’ (Kohinoor) home,” tweeted a person with two pictures.

Another hilariously shared that UK PM Sunak is reviewing papers to return Kohinoor to India.

A Twitterati shared how Narayana Murthy would have reacted on his son-in-law's big win.

Rishi Sunak became the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after he won the support of over half of the Conservative Party MPs yesterday.

