As Shillong turns pink with cherry blossoms, netizens share stunning pictures

Shillong's famous cherry blossom festival is about to begin, and people cannot contain their excitement. According to the official website of the Shillong cherry blossom festival, the dates on which the festival will be held are 23-26 November 2022. While there are a few days left, excited people are already sharing images of the beautiful trees and flowers. Many Twitter users have flooded the social media site with stunning pink images. They have also shared their thoughts and views on it.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Szarita Laitphlang, the secretary of the all Indian Congress Committee, Tweeted, "The notion is called wabi-sabi life, like the cherry blossom, it is beautiful because of its impermanence, not in spite of it, more exquisite for the inevitability of loss." – Peggy Orenstein

One user added, "Wonderful to be surrounded by cherry blossoms. They may be short-lived, but being around them is all about positive vibes and hope. Also, I declare the #shillongcherryblossom festival unofficially open."

Another person added, "Y'all should definitely visit the cherry blossom festival of Shillong once in your life !! It's way too mesmerizing and gives off pure countryside Japan vibes."

A fourth user said, "Love these Cherry Blossom Trees here. The place is so beautiful #Shillong #Meghalaya is very scenic."

The cherry blossom festival in Shillong also consists of other events like the mega music fest and Shillong literary fest.

