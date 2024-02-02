Ashwini Vaishnaw shares breathtaking video of train passing through snow in Kashmir. Watch

As fresh snowfall covered parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Kashmir on Wednesday, X was flooded with stunning visuals of people enjoying the snowy conditions. Several people took to the platform to share breathtaking videos and photos of snowfall in the areas, making snowfall trend on X. Among the many visuals, one video that has won over netizens was shared by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Snapshot of the train passing through snow in Kashmir's valley. (X/@Ashwini Vaishnaw)

The stunning video captures a train running through snow covered tracks in Kashmir Valley. The video opens to show the train making it's way at a high speed as snow fall continues. Vaishnaw shared the video with a caption in Hindi which when translated reads, "Snowfall in the valleys of Kashmir!" The minister also mentioned that scene was recorded at the Baramulla - Banihal section. (Also Read: Fresh spell of snowfall in Kashmir brings delight to tourists and tourism industry)

The video was shared earlier today and has since collected over 18,000 likes along with several comments.

"Mesmerising beauty," wrote an X user. "Very beautiful," posted another.

A few others shared how the video reminded them of different locations across the world.

"Wow! Seems Its in Switzerland!" shared an individual. "Great, reminding me of Belgium, Sweden, Germany. Thank you sir," posted a other.

Ashwini Vaishnaw often shares such interesting videos and photos. Earlier, he shared various pictures of snowy and picturesque stations and asked X users to name the stations. His post collected several reactions for the scenic views.