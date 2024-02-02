 Ashwini Vaishnaw shares beautiful video of train passing through snow in Kashmir | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Ashwini Vaishnaw shares breathtaking video of train passing through snow in Kashmir. Watch

Ashwini Vaishnaw shares breathtaking video of train passing through snow in Kashmir. Watch

ByAmrita Kohli
Feb 02, 2024 08:00 AM IST

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took to X to share a beautiful view of a train passing through snow filled Baramulla - Banihal section.

As fresh snowfall covered parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Kashmir on Wednesday, X was flooded with stunning visuals of people enjoying the snowy conditions. Several people took to the platform to share breathtaking videos and photos of snowfall in the areas, making snowfall trend on X. Among the many visuals, one video that has won over netizens was shared by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Snapshot of the train passing through snow in Kashmir's valley. (X/@Ashwini Vaishnaw)
Snapshot of the train passing through snow in Kashmir's valley. (X/@Ashwini Vaishnaw)

The stunning video captures a train running through snow covered tracks in Kashmir Valley. The video opens to show the train making it's way at a high speed as snow fall continues. Vaishnaw shared the video with a caption in Hindi which when translated reads, "Snowfall in the valleys of Kashmir!" The minister also mentioned that scene was recorded at the Baramulla - Banihal section. (Also Read: Fresh spell of snowfall in Kashmir brings delight to tourists and tourism industry)

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Watch the incredible video below:

The video was shared earlier today and has since collected over 18,000 likes along with several comments.

Here's what X users posted about this video:

"Mesmerising beauty," wrote an X user. "Very beautiful," posted another.

A few others shared how the video reminded them of different locations across the world.

"Wow! Seems Its in Switzerland!" shared an individual. "Great, reminding me of Belgium, Sweden, Germany. Thank you sir," posted a other.

Ashwini Vaishnaw often shares such interesting videos and photos. Earlier, he shared various pictures of snowy and picturesque stations and asked X users to name the stations. His post collected several reactions for the scenic views.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On