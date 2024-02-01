Mesmerising visuals of snowfall from different regions of India wow people
Netizens took to X to share incredible visuals of snowfall from different parts of India. The videos and images will leave you stunned.
Different regions across India are experiencing snowfall amid harsh winter conditions. However, this dip in mercury left many amazed, and some even took to X to share visuals of the delicate snowflakes blanketing various landscapes. Not just that, the hashtag #snowfall is also trending on X as the platform is flooded with visuals capturing the ethereal beauty of snowfall, leaving people spellbound. We have collected some visuals of snowfall for you to enjoy.
“Nature's delicate touch, as snowflakes gracefully descend, turning my village into a serene winter canvas,” wrote an X user while sharing a video that shows trees and ground covered in snow.
This X user shared an image that shows a beverage-filled cup against the backdrop of a snow-covered mountain.
“Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall this morning,” ANI posted and shared a video of the area around the temple covered in snow.
Here’s a video by an individual that will leave you amazed:
Earlier, a post about snowfall and rainfall in various regions was shared on the official X handle of the India Meteorological Department, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India. “Western Himalayan Region (Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) also getting rainfall/snowfall activity,” the department wrote.
What are your thoughts on these videos and images of snowfall? Did they leave you feeling cold yet fascinated?