Asia Cup Final 2023: Netizens celebrate as India needs just 51 runs to beat Sri Lanka

After Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat today, little did they know that will be all out on just 50 runs in 15.2 overs. This dismal total stands as the second-lowest in Sri Lanka's ODI history. The Sri Lankan batting lineup struggled, with individual scores of 2, 0, 17, 0, 0, 4, 0, 8, 13, and 0.

Asia Cup final 2023 India vs Sri Lanka: After taking six wickets in record time, Mohammed Siraj said that it was a dream come true for him. (AFP)

Jasprit Bumrah initiated the breakthrough with a wicket off the third ball of the match, setting the tone for the rest of the innings. Mohammed Siraj played a pivotal role by claiming six wickets in just seven overs, including an incredible four-wicket over. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya contributed with three wickets in 2.2 overs.

After Sri Lanka’s poor performance in the Asia Cup Final 2023, netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions. Take a look at so reactions here:

In a conversation with a reporter, a delighted Mohammed Siraj expressed that this moment was a dream come true for him. “Feels like a dream. Last time I did the same against Sri Lanka at Trivandrum. Got four wickets early, couldn't get the five-for. Realised you get what's in your destiny. Did not try too much today. I have always looked for swing in white-ball cricket. Did not find much in the previous games. But today it was swinging, and I got more wickets with the outswinger. Wanted to make the batters drive,” Siraj said.

