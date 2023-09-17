Netizens erupt in jubilation after Mohammed Siraj takes six wickets

India and Sri Lanka are facing each other in Asia Cup 2023 Final today. Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first. Jaspit Bumrah bowled the first over and dismissed Kusal Perera on the third ball. Mohammed Siraj then took six wickets, causing Sri Lanka to struggle at 31 for 7 in ten overs. Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj celebrate a wicket(BCCI Twitter)

Mohammed Siraj sent P Nissanka, BKG Mendis, S Samarawickrama, KIC Asalanka, DM de Silva and MD Shanaka back to the pavilion. With this, Siraj recorded the second-best bowling figures by an Indian in the ODI and the joint-fastest ODI five-wicket haul.

As Siraj has taken six wickets so far, netizens took to Twitter to celebrate, so much so that the cricketer is trending on X (formerly Twitter). We have shared a few reactions below:

India and Sri Lanka locked horns today in the Asia Cup Final 2023 at the PR Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Both teams have won 11 games each during the Asia Cup. The which adds to the excitement of this highly anticipated showdown.

