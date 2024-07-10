 Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shares pics of ‘real-life Harry Potter snake’ spotted in Kaziranga. Seen them yet? | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shares pics of ‘real-life Harry Potter snake’ spotted in Kaziranga. Seen them yet?

ByArfa Javaid
Jul 10, 2024 07:45 PM IST

“Kaziranga just found a real-life Harry Potter snake,” wrote Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma while sharing pictures of a green-coloured snake on X.

Those who have watched Harry Potter, a film series based on the eponymous novels by British author JK Rowling, know about Lord Voldemort’s loyal companion Nagini - a greenish snake. It turns out that the green-coloured snake “has made its way into the real world,” as Kaziranga found a snake of a similar colour. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shared pictures of the snake and called it a “magical snake”.

Assam CM shared this picture of "magical snake", saying that "Kaziranga just found a real-life Harry Potter snake". (X/@himantabiswa)
Assam CM shared this picture of "magical snake", saying that "Kaziranga just found a real-life Harry Potter snake". (X/@himantabiswa)

Read| In Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district, snakes bite man 6 times in 35 days. Then this happens

“Guess what, kids? Kaziranga just found a real-life Harry Potter snake! Meet the super cool Salazar Pit Viper: it’s green like magic and has a funky red-orange stripe on its head. Isn’t nature awesome?” wrote the Assam CM while sharing pictures of a green-coloured snake.

Take a look at the pictures here:

The post, since being shared on July 8, has accumulated a flurry of likes and comments.

Also Read| Snake bites man in Bihar, he bites it back twice. Reptile dies, man survives

An X user said, “Assam is blessed with some stunning wildlife.”

“Wow, beautiful colouring,” commented another.

A third shard, “The snake is incredibly beautiful.”

“Looks beautiful in the picture. Hope, I never see them in real,” expressed a fourth.

A fifth joined, “Hopefully, Kaziranga will take care of such a breed. Really one of its kind.”

In February this year, a team of scientists discovered a new species of green anaconda in the Amazon rainforest. One of the scientists, Dr Freek Vonk, recorded a video of a 26-foot-long green anaconda, believed to be the biggest snake in the world.

Sharing a video of the anaconda on Instagram, Vonk wrote, “The biggest anaconda I’ve ever seen can be seen in the video, as thick as a car tyre, eight meters long and over 200 kg heavy - with a head as big as my head. From total awe and admiration a ‘monster’!”.

“I’ve discovered a new species before, but that was a small snake from Australia. Now it's about a mythical and legendary animal, one that I can fit four times! Definitely one of the highlights of my scientific career. Also, because this snake can be found in the Amazon, a place that feels like home to me,” he added.

The new species has been given the Latin name Eunectes akayima, which means - “northern green anaconda”.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

See more

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shares pics of ‘real-life Harry Potter snake’ spotted in Kaziranga. Seen them yet?
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On