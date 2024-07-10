Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shares pics of ‘real-life Harry Potter snake’ spotted in Kaziranga. Seen them yet?
“Kaziranga just found a real-life Harry Potter snake,” wrote Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma while sharing pictures of a green-coloured snake on X.
Those who have watched Harry Potter, a film series based on the eponymous novels by British author JK Rowling, know about Lord Voldemort’s loyal companion Nagini - a greenish snake. It turns out that the green-coloured snake “has made its way into the real world,” as Kaziranga found a snake of a similar colour. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shared pictures of the snake and called it a “magical snake”.
“Guess what, kids? Kaziranga just found a real-life Harry Potter snake! Meet the super cool Salazar Pit Viper: it’s green like magic and has a funky red-orange stripe on its head. Isn’t nature awesome?” wrote the Assam CM while sharing pictures of a green-coloured snake.
Take a look at the pictures here:
The post, since being shared on July 8, has accumulated a flurry of likes and comments.
An X user said, “Assam is blessed with some stunning wildlife.”
“Wow, beautiful colouring,” commented another.
A third shard, “The snake is incredibly beautiful.”
“Looks beautiful in the picture. Hope, I never see them in real,” expressed a fourth.
A fifth joined, “Hopefully, Kaziranga will take care of such a breed. Really one of its kind.”
In February this year, a team of scientists discovered a new species of green anaconda in the Amazon rainforest. One of the scientists, Dr Freek Vonk, recorded a video of a 26-foot-long green anaconda, believed to be the biggest snake in the world.
Sharing a video of the anaconda on Instagram, Vonk wrote, “The biggest anaconda I’ve ever seen can be seen in the video, as thick as a car tyre, eight meters long and over 200 kg heavy - with a head as big as my head. From total awe and admiration a ‘monster’!”.
“I’ve discovered a new species before, but that was a small snake from Australia. Now it's about a mythical and legendary animal, one that I can fit four times! Definitely one of the highlights of my scientific career. Also, because this snake can be found in the Amazon, a place that feels like home to me,” he added.
The new species has been given the Latin name Eunectes akayima, which means - “northern green anaconda”.
