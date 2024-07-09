In Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district, snakes bite man 6 times in 35 days. Then this happens

A man from Uttar Pradesh was bitten by snakes, not just once or twice but six times in little over a month. According to reports, every time snakes attacked Vikas Dubey, he was taken to the hospital and recovered after getting treatment. Uttar Pradesh: The 24-year-old said that he used to had a premonition each time a snake bit him. (Representative image)

According to a report by India Today, the man was bitten by a snake for the first time in his house. He was getting out of his bed on June 2 when the incident happened.

Since then, five more snakes have bitten him, but he recovered each time.

The 24-year-old, who is a resident of UP’s Soura village, was advised to leave his house due to snake bites and live elsewhere. He then started living with his aunt in Radhanagar but a fifth snake bit him.

On July 6, days after his parents brought him home, he was bitten by yet another snake. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was treated and recovered.

Dubey noted that he always had a premonition each time a snake bit him and that the incidents always occurred on a Saturday or Sunday.

In India, around 50,000 people are killed every year due to snakebites. Around 90 per cent of the estimated 3-4 million snakebites annually are attributed to the “big four” group of snakes - the common krait, Indian cobra, Russell’s viper and saw-scaled viper.

Last week, a 30-year-old woman was swallowed whole by a python in Indonesia. When her husband went looking for her, he found her feet sticking out of the 30-foot serpent’s mouth. He attacked and killed the snake, but by then it was too late to save the woman.