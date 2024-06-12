 Two-headed snake lunges at man, bites his finger. Watch scary video | Trending - Hindustan Times
Two-headed snake lunges at man, bites his finger. Watch scary video

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jun 12, 2024 09:20 AM IST

A video of a two-headed snake lunging at a man has gone viral on social media. The clip has left many scared.

A video by American zookeeper Jay Brewer has gone viral on social media. This footage shows a rare creature - a two-headed snake. Brewer not only explains and shows the snake to the world but, in the process, also gets bitten by it.

The image shows a zookeeper with a two-headed snake. (Instagram/@jayprehistoricpets)
The image shows a zookeeper with a two-headed snake. (Instagram/@jayprehistoricpets)

He shared the video on his Instagram page, Jay Prehistoric Pets. “Two-headed snake bit me. I thought dealing with one angry snake was enough but now I gotta deal with two of them? One of these girls is definitely feistier than the other but looks like both of them decided that they should bit me,” he wrote along with the video.

Also Read: Man grabs snake lunging at his face in one swift motion. Watch viral video

Take a look at this video of the rare snake:

Since being shared, the video has collected more than 9.5 lakh views. The video has further accumulated close to 22,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“I have so many questions! How? Is it a survivable condition?” asked an Instagram user. Jay Brewer replied, “This is a birth defect and it happens more often than you think! They unfortunately don’t live as long as they’re one headed opponents”.

Another added, “That's so cool, I wonder which head controls the body”.

“You are so wild,” praised a third.

Also Read: Over 35 snakes crawl out of a house in Assam's Nagaon. Watch heart-stopping video

“This is scary, but I love the video too,” wrote a fourth.

Zookeeper Jay Brewer started and now runs the Reptile Zoo, which houses various reptiles, from snakes to crocodiles. He often posts videos of himself interacting with the inhabitants of his zoo, and his Instagram videos are fascinatingly scary to watch.

What are your thoughts on this video of a two-headed snake biting the zookeeper?

News / Trending / Two-headed snake lunges at man, bites his finger. Watch scary video
