Two-headed snake lunges at man, bites his finger. Watch scary video

A video by American zookeeper Jay Brewer has gone viral on social media. This footage shows a rare creature - a two-headed snake. Brewer not only explains and shows the snake to the world but, in the process, also gets bitten by it. The image shows a zookeeper with a two-headed snake. (Instagram/@jayprehistoricpets)

He shared the video on his Instagram page, Jay Prehistoric Pets. “Two-headed snake bit me. I thought dealing with one angry snake was enough but now I gotta deal with two of them? One of these girls is definitely feistier than the other but looks like both of them decided that they should bit me,” he wrote along with the video.

Since being shared, the video has collected more than 9.5 lakh views. The video has further accumulated close to 22,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

“I have so many questions! How? Is it a survivable condition?” asked an Instagram user. Jay Brewer replied, “This is a birth defect and it happens more often than you think! They unfortunately don’t live as long as they’re one headed opponents”.

Another added, “That's so cool, I wonder which head controls the body”.

“You are so wild,” praised a third.

“This is scary, but I love the video too,” wrote a fourth.

Zookeeper Jay Brewer started and now runs the Reptile Zoo, which houses various reptiles, from snakes to crocodiles. He often posts videos of himself interacting with the inhabitants of his zoo, and his Instagram videos are fascinatingly scary to watch.

What are your thoughts on this video of a two-headed snake biting the zookeeper?