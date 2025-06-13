A vedic astrologer has sparked outrage online after resurfacing old tweets that "predicted" an aviation disaster, after the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad that has claimed over 200 lives. Sharmishtha, who identifies as an astrology practitioner, took to X on Thursday to express sorrow over the crash.

“It is very unfortunate that we lost so many lives in Air India crash in Ahmedabad today,” she posted. “Jupiter is yet to enter Ardra, and India’s Mars Mahadasha is yet to begin, yet so much has already started… I’m unable to reply to everyone. Apologies for that. Om Shanti.”

Her earlier posts, including one from December 2024 said, “Aviation sector will do better in 2025, also plane crash headlines may give us shock... When Jupiter will be in Gemini part of Mrigashira & Ardra... safety and security will be missing.”

Another post from June 5, just a week before the crash, referenced predictions of aviation expansion and potential “destruction” in the industry.

How did X users react?

The timing and tone of her posts have triggered strong criticism, with many X users accusing her of insensitivity and opportunism.

“With due respect, people have lost their lives in a tragic plane crash, and you’re using it to make astrological predictions? This is not the time for celestial commentary, it’s a time for empathy, accountability, and action,” one user wrote.

Another comment read, “Did you predict the AI171 crash based on planets? So, all 250 victims had the same kundli and planetary placements? Astrology isn’t destiny, it’s a distraction.”

Critics have also pointed out that tragedy should not be used as a marketing opportunity. “Another lady astrologer marketing a business from a tragic incident,” a user remarked.

While astrology has its followers in India, many called for basic human decency in the face of national grief.

“Can we not use astrology for this, just out of respect?” one user asked. “There’s no need to be a dick, even unintentionally.”

