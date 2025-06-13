Mukesh Ambani pledges support for ongoing relief efforts after Air India crash: 'Deeply pained and anguished'

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh D Ambani on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad and extended full support to the ongoing relief efforts. Reliance has extended its full and unwavering support to the ongoing relief efforts.(PTI)

In a statement released by Reliance Industries, Ambani said he, his wife Nita Ambani, and the entire Reliance family were “deeply pained and anguished by the grave loss of life caused by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad.”

“We extend our sincere and heartfelt condolences to all those affected by this tragic incident,” he added, assuring that Reliance stands ready to assist in every possible way.

"In this hour of grief, Reliance extends its full and unwavering support to the ongoing relief efforts and stands ready to assist in every possible way. We pray that all those impacted find the strength and solace to cope with their unimaginable loss. Om Shanti," the statement read.

Probe begins

A day after one of India’s deadliest aviation disasters, authorities have launched a full-scale investigation into the crash of an Air India flight in Ahmedabad that left 241 of the 242 people onboard dead. The London-bound Boeing 787 went down just minutes after takeoff on Thursday, crashing into a densely populated residential area and sparking a massive fire.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hails from Gujarat, visited the crash site on Friday as officials confirmed that most of the victims’ bodies were charred beyond recognition. The aircraft struck a building housing a medical college hostel, killing several students on the ground.

As of early Friday, there was no official word on what caused the crash. Investigators were still scouring the debris for the flight data and cockpit voice recorders, commonly referred to as black boxes, that could provide vital clues.

Plumes of black smoke continued to rise from the Meghani Nagar neighbourhood near the Ahmedabad airport, where the crash occurred. The city, home to over 5 million people, is the largest in Gujarat and a key urban hub.

The government has confirmed that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is leading the probe in accordance with international aviation protocols.

(With agency inputs)

