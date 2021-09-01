Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Astronaut aboard ISS celebrates birthday with cake and ice cream. Watch

“What a great birthday dinner with my Expedition 65 crew mates!" reads a part of the post.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 02:05 PM IST
The image shows astronaut Megan McArthur.(Twitter/@Astro_Megan)

Do you follow the social media handles of different space agencies or astronauts? Then chances are you’re aware that they often share such posts that leave people saying “Wow”, and that too repeatedly. Just like this share by astronaut Megan McArthur who is presently aboard the International Space Station (ISS). She shared a few images of her birthday celebrations and they’re absolutely amazing.

“What a great birthday dinner with my Expedition 65 crew mates! My #SpaceBrothers went all out: quesadillas and tortilla-pizzas with real cheese! Cookie decorating! Cake with chocolate “candles”! We haven’t unpacked the ice cream yet, so I guess that means a 2nd party?” she wrote while sharing the images.

Take a look at the post:

The post has gathered more than 3,000 likes since being shared. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Many also wished “Happy birthday” to the astronaut.

“Leave it outside the door. No one will steal it and it will be nice and cold. Happy birthday from Ireland,” joked a Twitter user about the ice cream. “That's an amazing birthday. Princess of the universe,” shared another. “Happy Birthday! I hope your birthday is out of this world!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by the astronaut?

