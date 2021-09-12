Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Astronaut aboard ISS posts pic of ‘strange shapes’. Can you guess what it shows?

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet shared two images on Instagram.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 12:06 PM IST
The image was shared on Instagram by astronaut Thomas Pesquet.(Instagram/@thom_astro)

A post shared by astronaut Thomas Pesquet, presently aboard the International Space Station (ISS), about a few images taken from space has left people intrigued. There is a chance that his share will leave you amazed too.

Taking to Instagram he shared two images. “Strange shapes but not #CropArt: sometimes beauty is closer than 400 km below, as illustrated by the Russian service module’s solar panels in close-up,” he wrote while sharing the pictures.

The first picture shows the close-up of a service module that looks like shiny blue-hued boxes and the second image unveils that they are solar panels.

Take a look at the post:

The post, since being shared about 22 hours ago, has gathered more than 37,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Wow,” wrote an Instagram user. “Good morning from Brazil. Thank you for the pictures,” shared another. “Amazing,” expressed a third. Many also shared heart emoticons while reacting.

What are your thoughts on the share?

