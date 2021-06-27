Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Astronaut gets photobombed while taking selfie during spacewalk, pic goes viral
trending

Astronaut gets photobombed while taking selfie during spacewalk, pic goes viral

France astronaut Thomas Pesquet shared the image on Twitter.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 11:20 AM IST
The astronaut took to Twitter to share the selfie.(Twitter/@Thom_astro)

France astronaut Thomas Pesquet, currently aboard the International Space Station, often takes to Twitter to treat his followers with different images taken from space. His latest share is no different and it has now gone viral. The image shows Pesquet’s fellow astronaut photobombing his spacewalk selfie.

“When your friend in a spacesuit photobombs your #selfie by hanging upside down in the background,” he wrote. He also shared a line in French which, when loosely translated, reads, “Photobomb level: Astronut on spacewalk”. His post is complete with the hashtags #MissionAlpha and #spacewalk.

Take a look at the post shared on Twitter:

Since being shared just a day ago, the post has gathered nearly 2,400 likes – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

Many commented in French. Just like this individual, whose comment, when loosely translated, reads, “Congratulations on your spacewalk. Love the picture.”

“How nice it is of you to share what you’re doing. The picture is incredible,” shared another. “Great photo,” expressed a third.

A few days ago another picture shared by him left people in awe. Taking to Twitter, he shared a collage of Suez Canal that he created using one hundred pictures taken from space.

What are your thoughts on the funny photobomb picture?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
astronaut twitter

Related Stories

trending

Astronauts share images of Himalayas and Italy taken from space. Seen them yet?

PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 08:30 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Have you ever seen a gecko eat banana? Cute video goes viral

Children use photo book to surprise stepdad with request to adopt them. Watch

Astronaut gets photobombed while taking selfie during spacewalk, pic goes viral

Rendition of Where the Streets Have No Name by U2 using cello wows people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP