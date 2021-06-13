Home / Trending / Astronaut aboard ISS posts collage of Suez Canal created using 100 images, people love it
Astronaut aboard ISS posts collage of Suez Canal created using 100 images, people love it

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet took to Twitter to share the collage of Suez Canal which he created using one hundred images.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 06:49 PM IST

In today’s edition of pictures which may leave you amazed, here is a collage shared by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS). It is of the Suez Canal. What, however, is absolutely amazing about the picture is that it is created using 100 images of the canal taken from space.

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet took to Twitter to share the picture. “The #Suez canal complete – stitched together from 100 pictures with the highest zoom possible. Yes, you should be able to see the #Evergiven (anchored to the side) in this collage!” he wrote.

Take a look at the amazing post:

With over 2,000 likes, the post has won people over. It has received tons of appreciative comments from people.

“Extremely clever and marvellous impression of the Suez canal from the 100 photograps taken from Space. Bravo,” wrote a Twitter user. “Awesome picture. Thanks Thomas,” shared another. “Wow! Magnificent,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the picture of Suez Canal shared by the astronaut?

