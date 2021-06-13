Astronaut aboard ISS posts collage of Suez Canal created using 100 images, people love it

In today’s edition of pictures which may leave you amazed, here is a collage shared by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS). It is of the Suez Canal. What, however, is absolutely amazing about the picture is that it is created using 100 images of the canal taken from space.

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet took to Twitter to share the picture. “The #Suez canal complete – stitched together from 100 pictures with the highest zoom possible. Yes, you should be able to see the #Evergiven (anchored to the side) in this collage!” he wrote.

Take a look at the amazing post:

The #Suez canal complete – stitched together from 100 pictures with the highest zoom possible. Yes, you should be able to see the #Evergiven (anchored to the side) in this collage! 🚢🚢🚢🚢 #BigPicturehttps://t.co/1AvYZ3xxxD pic.twitter.com/pKPZdN8oUe — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) June 12, 2021

With over 2,000 likes, the post has won people over. It has received tons of appreciative comments from people.

“Extremely clever and marvellous impression of the Suez canal from the 100 photograps taken from Space. Bravo,” wrote a Twitter user. “Awesome picture. Thanks Thomas,” shared another. “Wow! Magnificent,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the picture of Suez Canal shared by the astronaut?

