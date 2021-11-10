Astronaut posts pic of ‘strongest aurora’ before leaving ISS. Share goes viral

A picture posted by astronaut Thomas Pesquet before returning home after staying on the International Space Station (ISS) for six months has left people amazed. The share shows a massive aurora encompassing the Earth. There is a possibility that the incredible picture will make you gasp in wonder.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We were treated to the strongest auroras of the entire mission, over north America and Canada. Amazing spikes higher than our orbit, and we flew right above the centre of the ring, rapid waves and pulses all over,” he wrote while tweeting the image.

Take a look at the post:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post was shared a few days ago on November 7. Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 26,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Gorgeous! Absolutely magical!” wrote a Twitter user. “Spectacular photography, we really are going to miss these outstanding pieces of natural artwork that you have been capturing in the making, as I am sure you are too. Don't forget when you get back to Earth to reset your position to view the ISS from home!” posted another. “Wow,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the Twitter post?