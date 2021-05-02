Home / Trending / Astronaut posts pic of this World Heritage Site taken on his last day aboard ISS
Astronaut posts pic of this World Heritage Site taken on his last day aboard ISS

Since being posted, the picture of the World Heritage Site taken from the International Space Station has left people in awe.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 02:58 PM IST
Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi took to Twitter to share the picture.(Twitter/@Astro_Soichi)

There is something absolutely astounding about the images of Earth which are captured from the outer space. They present us with a complete different look of our Blue Planet. Just like this image of The Great Pyramid of Giza shared by Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi. What makes the picture even more special is that he took it on his last day aboard the International Space Station before returning home. He, along with three other astronauts, returned to Earth following the group’s six-month mission in orbit.

Take a look at the post shared by Noguchi:

Since being posted, the picture has gathered more than 19,000 likes – and the numbers are only increasing. People posted all sorts of appreciative comments while expressing their reactions.

“It’s like one of those illusions where you can’t tell if they’re 3D or massive holes in the ground,” shared a Twitter user. In agreement, an individual wrote, “True.”

“Great shot Astro Soichi! First time I’ve seen this from orbit and it’s perfect. Thank you,” shared another. “What a beautiful shot! To catch the beauty of the moment! Life should be cherished at the wonderful moment! Isn’t this the nice interpretation of “One moment in time”?” said a third.

What do you think of the post shared by astronaut Soichi Noguchi?

