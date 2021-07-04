Astronaut posts pics of iconic places in London taken from space. How many can you spot?

Images of Earth taken from the International Space Station (ISS) are always a treat for many people. This latest share by astronaut Shane Kimbrough is no different. Shared on Twitter, Kimbrough posted two images taken while the ISS was passing over London. The pictures show several iconic places in London like the Wimbledon, Buckingham Palace, Hyde Park, Big Ben and Westminster Abbey.

“London looking amazing from @Space_Station 400km above. 1st photo – Buckingham Palace, Hyde Park, Big Ben, Westminster Abbey, Trafalgar Square, the London Eye, Tower of London. For all of you sports fans, see if you can find Wimbledon in the 2nd pic,” reads the caption shared by Kimbrough.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on June 3, the post has accumulated over 800 likes and many reactions. While some successfully pointed out the places mentioned in the caption by Kimbrough, others were simply mesmerised by the view of London from space.

“Incredible I can even see St Pancras International, the station I come in to every Monday and Thursday,” wrote a Twitter user. “Fantastic images,” commented another. “Amazing pictures!” said a third.

Did you spot all the places mentioned in the images?