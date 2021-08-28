Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Astronaut’s incredible pictures of aurora under full moon go viral

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet shared the images on Instagram.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 09:39 AM IST
The image taken from space by French astronaut Thomas Pesquet shows an aurora.(Instagram/@thom_astro)

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who is presently aboard the International Space Station (ISS), often takes to Instagram to share incredible pictures captured from space. His latest share is no different and it shows amazing pictures of an aurora under the full moon. The memeserising images have now left people in awe. There is a possibility that the photographs will have the same effect on you too.

“Another round of auroras (surely you’re not tired of them yet… are you?),” he wrote as the first line of his post. The astronaut often shares astonishing pictures and videos of auroras captured from space.

“I don’t know why we saw so many in the span of a few days, when I barely saw one during my entire first mission, but these last ones came with something extra. As the Moon was high and bright, it lit up the clouds from above, which created a distinct atmosphere… and almost turned the aurora blue. What’s next, Mother Nature? A yellow one? A giant rainbow? And no, photo techies, the camera balance was set the same as for previous aurora pictures. An aurora under the full moon, what could be better?” he wrote in the next few lines.

Take a look at the pictures that may make your jaw drop in astonishment:

The post has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 1.6 lakh likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. People shared various reactions while commenting.

“So great,” wrote an Instagram user. “Amazing pictures,” expressed another. “Magnificent,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the images an aurora under the full moon?

