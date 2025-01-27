Astronomers discover new ‘Super-Venus’ exoplanet redefining planetary classifications

Astronomers have identified a remarkable exoplanet, GJ 1214 b, nicknamed Enaiposha, which has challenged previous planetary classifications. Situated approximately 47 light-years from Earth, this hazy planet orbits a red dwarf star. While initially believed to be a mini-Neptune, groundbreaking observations from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) suggest it bears more resemblance to Venus—albeit on a much larger scale. Astronomers identified Enaiposha, a "Super-Venus" exoplanet 47 light-years away, challenging classifications with its dense atmosphere and unique traits.(Representational image/Pixabay)

(Also read: NASA astronaut shares pic of Maha Kumbh from space: ‘Largest human gathering in the world is well lit’)

A new category: The Super-Venus

Enaiposha's thick, impenetrable atmosphere and unusual composition have led scientists to create a new classification, dubbing it a "Super-Venus." While it shares characteristics with Venus, such as a dense atmosphere, it stands apart due to its significantly larger size and other unique features. This discovery makes Enaiposha the first known planet of its kind, offering a glimpse into the diversity of planets that exist beyond our solar system.

Unlocking the mysteries of Enaiposha

According to reports from The Independent, the detailed data provided by the JWST has revealed Enaiposha’s extraordinary nature. Its dense and hazy atmosphere has made it difficult to observe directly, presenting challenges for astronomers eager to uncover its secrets. However, its discovery paves the way for further research that could deepen our understanding of exoplanets and their role in the universe.

Enaiposha’s extreme characteristics evoke comparisons to Venus, the hottest planet in our solar system, but on a scale never seen before. This "Super-Venus" category highlights the complex variety of planetary systems and reinforces the importance of advanced technology like the JWST in exploring these distant worlds.

(Also read: Never-seen-before video of aurora by NASA astronaut impresses most, but some claim it’s ‘intensely fake’)

Expanding horizons

The identification of Enaiposha not only reshapes what we know about exoplanets but also raises intriguing questions about planetary formation and evolution. Scientists hope that future studies of Enaiposha will yield insights into its thick atmosphere and composition, potentially unlocking clues about similar planets both near and far.