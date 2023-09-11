Athiya Shetty celebrates KL Rahul's century with love-filled post

Athiya Shetty took to Instagram to share a love-filled post celebrating her husband and cricketer KL Rahul's century. She shared two images and a video to express her happiness after the player smashed a century in the ongoing Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan.

Athiya Shetty's post on KL Rahul has won people's hearts. (Instagram/@athiyashetty)

“Even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise. You are everything, I love you,” she wrote in the caption of the post. The first image shows KL Rahul celebrating after his achievement. The other picture is of his score flashed across the television screen. The video she shared shows the moment he crossed the 100 mark.

Take a look at the post shared by Athiya Shetty:

The post was shared a little over an hour ago. Since being posted, the share has received more than 2.7 lakh likes, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also received tons of comments from people.

Athiya Shetty's dad and actor Suniel Shetty reacted to the post with multiple heart emoticons.

How did other Instagram user’s react to Athiya Shetty’s post on KL Rahul?

“The best comeback,” wrote an Instagram user. “Whatta comeback,” posted another. “Too good,” added a third. Many reacted to the post with heart emoticons.

