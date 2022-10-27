Athlete with rare medical condition becomes the fastest man on hands, sets world

Zion Clark, an athlete who was born without legs, has become an inspiring personality for thousands of people. Clark has Caudal Regression Syndrome, an uncommon ailment that caused the wrestler to be born without legs. As per Guinness World Records, on February 15, 2021, he walked 20 meters on his hands in 4.78 seconds to become the fastest man in the world to do it. Now, he has set two more world records.

In the record, Clark had challenged himself to complete the highest box jump with his hands. He effortlessly cleared 30 inches in his first attempt to break the record. He then jumped 33 inches higher than his previous record. In the second record that he completed, Clark had to break the record for the most number of diamond pushups in three minutes. In his first attempt, he failed as he was 54 pushups behind. But in the second attempt, he broke the record by doing 248 pushups

When asked which record title presented a greater difficulty, Zion told Guinness World Records that the male diamond pushups were more challenging. He also added, "Doing these pushups, you cap 100, 150, 200, that is when real pain sets in [and] one of two things is going to happen, you are going to fold and stop, or you are going to say screw it and keep pushing until you achieve that goal."

The Guinness World Records shared a video of Clark breaking these records on Twitter. In the caption, they wrote, "It's TWO new records for the man with no excuses, Zion Clark."

Take a look at the video here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed 10,000 times and also has several likes and comments. One person in the Twitter comments wrote, "You are truly amazing. God bless you." Another person wrote, "Really no excuse." "Take a bow, Zion Clark. You are an inspiration," said a third.

