Austrian woman debunks ‘myths about India that people still believe’

An Austrian content creator, who is married to an Indian man, has taken to social media to systematically debunk common global stereotypes surrounding India. Sharing her firsthand experiences from travelling across the subcontinent, she addressed narratives about pollution, relentless heat, noise, and safety.

The Austrian woman shared a series of pictures on Instagram. (Instagram/@vinayak.katrin)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Things that I am just tired of hearing about India. Yes, India has problems with cleanliness in some places, and that should not be ignored. But this is not the whole picture. Every country has places with waste or pollution. India also has breathtaking mountains, untouched nature, fresh rivers, beautiful villages, and many places where people have strong civic sense and take care of their surroundings,” Katrin wrote in an Instagram post.

Also Read: Foreigner says she felt less stressed using phone in India than in London: ‘Never had that watch your stuff feeling’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} She continued that big cities in India can feel “crowded and chaotic”, but the country also has “peaceful mountains, quiet beaches, forests, villages, and places where you can experience complete silence.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She continued that big cities in India can feel “crowded and chaotic”, but the country also has “peaceful mountains, quiet beaches, forests, villages, and places where you can experience complete silence.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

In the following lines, she reminded her followers, “Many people forget that India has the Himalayas. Places like Ladakh can reach extreme minus temperatures. India has snow, winter, different climates, and many seasons. It is not just heat everywhere.”

Addressing the tired stereotyping surrounding scents in the subcontinent, she continued, “Every country has its own smells. India is incredibly diverse, so you experience many different aromas - spices, food, flowers, incense, temples, and nature.”

Talking about common misconceptions about dining in the country, she highlighted that hygienic options are easy to find with a bit of mindfulness.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Food safety depends on where you eat - just like anywhere in the world. Of course, you should choose places wisely, but India has countless clean restaurants, cafés, and food places where you can eat safely. In my experience, I had many amazing meals without problems.”

Reflecting on the vast demographic and geographical tapestry across different states, she emphasised how vast the nation truly is. “India is one of the most diverse countries in the world. From South India to the Himalayas, from the Northeast to Rajasthan, people can look completely different, speak different languages, follow different traditions, and have different cultures.

Sharing her personal journey as a traveller navigating everyday safety and human connections, she noted, “No place in the world is 100% safe. Every country has good and bad people. My personal experience in India was that many people were incredibly warm, helpful, and welcoming.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She continued, “Some people treated me like family, and some of my closest friendships are with Indians. Of course, you should always use common sense wherever you travel.”

Countering the idea that urban hustle defines the entire travelling experience, she pointed out the balance between chaotic cities and serene retreats.

“Yes, some cities can be loud with traffic and honking. But India also has places filled with deep calm - mountains, temples, forests, and peaceful areas where you can completely disconnect.”

Touching upon social realities while acknowledging the country's rich historical depth, she observed, “Yes, poverty exists in India, and it is something that is heart breaking to me. But India’s history is much more complex. It was once one of the world’s.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She concluded her post with a gallery of photos showcasing her journey through India. The first picture is titled, “Myths about India that people still believe.” The other images directly dispel the common myths. For instance, in one slide, she paired the caption “It is so noisy” with a serene photo of a tranquil mountain stream.

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Katrina. This report will be updated when she responds.)

Take a look at the Instagram post:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

How did social media react?

An individual wrote, “Once you explore everywhere in India, then you’ll know how beautiful it is.”

Also Read: Foreigner explains why India’s payment system feels years ahead of most countries: ‘I barely needed any cash’

Another commented, “It is the people who see the glass half empty, they don't see it is half filled.” A third posted, “India is beautiful.”