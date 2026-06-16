Foreigner explains why India’s payment system feels years ahead of most countries: ‘I barely needed any cash’
A foreigner praised India’s UPI system, saying it made payments easy almost everywhere during her trip.
A foreign traveller has praised India’s digital payment system after being surprised by how easily she could make payments during her trip without relying much on cash. Taking to Instagram, a woman named Julija shared a video in which she spoke about her experience of using digital payments across India.
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The text overlaid on the clip read, “India's payment system is years ahead of most countries.”
In the video’s caption, Julija wrote, “One of the things that surprised me most in India was how little cash I actually needed. Almost everywhere I went, whether it was a small chai stand, a local restaurant, or even a random shop on the side of the road, people would just point at a QR code.”
She added that this was because of UPI, India’s instant payment system, which allows people to transfer money within seconds by simply scanning a QR code.
‘One of the most convenient payment systems’
Explaining what made the system stand out for her, Julija wrote, “That's because of UPI, India's instant payment system. Instead of typing in bank details, people simply scan a QR code, and the money is transferred within seconds. It's honestly one of the most convenient payment systems I've ever seen while travelling.”
However, she also pointed out that foreign travellers may not always be able to use UPI directly. According to her, access depends on the traveller’s bank, card provider and the services available to them.
“As a foreign traveller, though, UPI doesn't always work for everyone. It depends on your bank, card provider, and what services are available to you,” she wrote.
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Julija also mentioned that apps such as PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm and BHIM could sometimes help visitors make digital payments in India. At the same time, she advised travellers to keep a debit or credit card and some cash as a backup, especially while visiting smaller towns, remote areas or places with poor internet connectivity.
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts
The clip has amassed several reactions from social media users. One user wrote, “UPI is genuinely one of India’s biggest digital achievements,” while another said, “I hardly carry cash anymore because QR payments work almost everywhere.” A third user commented, “This is one thing India has done better than many developed countries.” Another added, “The speed and convenience of UPI still surprises people who visit India for the first time.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More