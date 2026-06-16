Foreigner explains why India’s payment system feels years ahead of most countries: ‘I barely needed any cash’

A foreign traveller has praised India’s digital payment system after being surprised by how easily she could make payments during her trip without relying much on cash. Taking to Instagram, a woman named Julija shared a video in which she spoke about her experience of using digital payments across India. A foreigner said India’s QR-based payment system surprised her as she barely needed cash while travelling. (Instagram/voye.travels)

(Also read: ‘Bangalore liveable, minus the traffic’: Foreigner’s praise for city’s lifestyle goes viral)

The text overlaid on the clip read, “India's payment system is years ahead of most countries.”

In the video’s caption, Julija wrote, “One of the things that surprised me most in India was how little cash I actually needed. Almost everywhere I went, whether it was a small chai stand, a local restaurant, or even a random shop on the side of the road, people would just point at a QR code.”

She added that this was because of UPI, India’s instant payment system, which allows people to transfer money within seconds by simply scanning a QR code.

‘One of the most convenient payment systems’ Explaining what made the system stand out for her, Julija wrote, “That's because of UPI, India's instant payment system. Instead of typing in bank details, people simply scan a QR code, and the money is transferred within seconds. It's honestly one of the most convenient payment systems I've ever seen while travelling.”

However, she also pointed out that foreign travellers may not always be able to use UPI directly. According to her, access depends on the traveller’s bank, card provider and the services available to them.

“As a foreign traveller, though, UPI doesn't always work for everyone. It depends on your bank, card provider, and what services are available to you,” she wrote.

(Also read: Foreigner impressed by India’s hospitality as strangers serve him free biryani in Mysore: 'Don’t worry, just eat')

Julija also mentioned that apps such as PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm and BHIM could sometimes help visitors make digital payments in India. At the same time, she advised travellers to keep a debit or credit card and some cash as a backup, especially while visiting smaller towns, remote areas or places with poor internet connectivity.

Watch the clip here: